How Early Has Snow Arrived in Central New York

Is it too soon to start talking snow? Like it or not, it's coming.

The cooler temperatures have made it feel more like fall than summer in Central New York the past few days, reminding us of what's on the way.

How early has the snow started to fall in Central and Upstate New York? Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21 but sometimes we get snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats.

Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944. Two years later 6 inches fell at the Syracuse Hancock Airport on the same day.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.

Earliest New York Snow

October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville

October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport

November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta

October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport

September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge

October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport

Octber 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort

Hardy Central New Yorkers don't mind a little snow early or even late in the season.

Photo Credit - Patty Kimball Photo Credit - Patty Kimball loading...

Winter at Whiteface Summit

Whiteface has already seen it's first dose of winter weather. There may not have been any snow but temperatures at the the Whiteface Mountain Field Station dropped to 36 degrees with wind gusts making feel well below zero.

The first flakes of the season may be sooner than you think. Winter-like conditions often hit the Whiteface summit in September.

Credit - Lake Placid Legacy Sites/Facebook Credit - Lake Placid Legacy Sites/Facebook loading...

Winter Whirlwind

It may be a "wet winter whirlwind" in New York this year. The Farmer's Almanac is predicting lots of snow.

"Brace yourself for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between."

Whatever winter holds, we can handle anything Mother Nature dishes out. If we can survive Stella, we can survive anything. We'll just stock up on sweaters, gas up the snowmobiles, and wax up the skis. Bring on the snow.

The good news is summer returns to Central New York. Temperatures are back in the 80s for the next several days.

