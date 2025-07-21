Get ready for a 'One Hell of a Night at the New York State Fair.

Want more country? Suburban Park is 'Where It's At.' 'Small Town Boy' Dustin Lynch is coming.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dustin Lynch and bring his dynamic live show to our audience,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave.

Dustin Lynch will take the stage Friday, August 29 at 8 PM. With the Steve Miller Band canceled, that means there are only two more shows left to be announced before the 2025 concert lineup is complete.

2025 New York State Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Labor Day, September 1.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.