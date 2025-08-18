A rare and unusually strong dust devil touched down at a State Park in New York, sending children running and screaming from the beach as swirling columns of dust and debris filled the air.

While dust devils are relatively common in some areas, this one stood out for its size and intensity, twisting high into the sky and moving steadily across the sand.

The phenomenon was captured at Grafton Lakes State Park, just Northeast of Albany. Steve Caporizzo, chief meteorologist at News 10, shared video and pictures from viewers. “Unusual for one this large and strong around here,” Caporizzo noted. “They typically last only a couple of minutes or less, with wind speeds around 30 to 50 mph.”

Get our free mobile app

The dust devil picked up sand and small debris, making the spinning column visible from a distance.

How Do Dust Devils Form

Meteorologists explain that dust devils form when hot air at the surface rises quickly through cooler air above, creating a spinning column. As the hot air rises and cooler air sinks in the center, the vortex can stretch upward, spinning faster as it does.

READ MORE: Wild Dust Devil Stops Upstate NY Youth Baseball Game

If the ground continues to provide warm, unstable air, the dust devil can drift across the surface, picking up dust, sand, and small debris along the way. Once the warm air supply is depleted or disrupted, the vortex collapses.

This rare dust devil at Grafton Lakes serves as a fascinating reminder of the power of nature—even in smaller, fleeting forms—and offers a dramatic spectacle for those lucky enough to witness it.

[carbongallery id="685c19b25bfce006ca97a9a9"