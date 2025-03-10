Dunkin’ Closes Central New York Stop—No More Morning Jolt
There will be no more running on Dunkin in Central New York. At least not at one location anyway.
Businesses and restaurants closing up shop in nothing new. It's been happening a lot over the last couple of years - from National chains to local favorites.
We’ve said goodbye to some of the best BBQ at Smoking Guns Saloon, local cuisine at The Inn Between, and Margaritaville after 10 years inside Destiny USA.
Dunkin Closes in Utica
This time it's Dunkin' Donuts. The store on Genesee Street in Oneida Square has permanently closed.
Customers arrived to find signs posted on the doors and drive-thru letting them know the locations is closing.
"Dear Valued Customers: We have truly appreciated the opportunity to serve this community over the years. However, we would like to inform you that we will be permanently closing this store at the end of the day on March 8th."
The Dunkin location moved to drive-thru only last November after suffering staffing shortages.
New Donut Option in Utica
There's a new donut option in Utica.
Donuts and Beyond opened on February 19 for "out this world" donuts and breakfast sandwiches. They even make specialty donuts for special occasions.
It's located at 933 South Street in Utica and is open 6 AM to 2 PM every day but Tuesday.
