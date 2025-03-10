Dunkin’ Closes Central New York Stop—No More Morning Jolt

There will be no more running on Dunkin in Central New York. At least not at one location anyway.

Businesses and restaurants closing up shop in nothing new. It's been happening a lot over the last couple of years - from National chains to local favorites.

We’ve said goodbye to some of the best BBQ at Smoking Guns Saloon, local cuisine at The Inn Between, and Margaritaville after 10 years inside Destiny USA.

Dunkin Closes in Utica

This time it's Dunkin' Donuts. The store on Genesee Street in Oneida Square has permanently closed.

READ MORE: Family Legacy Ends After 80 Years of Tradition in Central New York

 

Customers arrived to find signs posted on the doors and drive-thru letting them know the locations is closing.

"Dear Valued Customers: We have truly appreciated the opportunity to serve this community over the years. However, we would like to inform you that we will be permanently closing this store at the end of the day on March 8th."

The Dunkin location moved to drive-thru only last November after suffering staffing shortages.

READ MORE: Major Factory Closure to Leave Hundreds Jobless in New York

New Donut Option in Utica

There's a new donut option in Utica.

Donuts and Beyond opened on February 19 for "out this world" donuts and breakfast sandwiches. They even make specialty donuts for special occasions.

READ MORE: Colozzi's Closing Utica Location

It's located at 933 South Street in Utica and is open 6 AM to 2 PM every day but Tuesday.

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far

Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York.

