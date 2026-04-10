A wild chase that didn’t stay on the road

It started like something you’d expect to see in a movie — except this was real, happening in Central New York.

A dump truck driver led police on a two-county chase, weaving through multiple towns while deputies tried to bring it to an end.

At one point, things even escalated to the driver allegedly trying to hit police vehicles before the situation reached its final, chaotic moment.

And that final moment? The chase ended in a place nobody would ever expect… Onondaga Lake.

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From open roads to the lake

After miles of pursuit through Manlius and into the surrounding areas, the dump truck made its way onto the Onondaga Lake Parkway. That’s where things took a sharp turn — literally and figuratively — as the truck left the roadway and crashed directly into Onondaga Lake.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, and according to Syracuse.com, the driver was eventually taken into custody following the crash.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, but the scene itself was anything but minor. A dump truck sitting partially submerged in the lake is not something you see every day.

Bottom line

The Onondaga Lake Parkway area has seen its share of incidents over the years, but this one definitely adds another chapter to the list of “you can’t make this stuff up” moments.

A dump truck, multiple police agencies, a two-county chase, and a crash into Onondaga Lake — all in one day. Just another reminder that some calls on the scanner start normal… and end anything but.

Hey, at least the truck didn't hit the bridge!