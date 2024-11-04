15 New York Counties Urged To Conserve Water Under Drought Watch

15 counties in New York State are under a drought watch and anyone living in those areas are being asked to conserve water.

A significant lack of rainfall along with the drop in streamflow and ground water levels have the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation declaring the drought watch.

Residents in the 15 affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, are being asked to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

"Local water restrictions and educating residents about how to help conserve our water resources are crucial steps to help prevent a more severe shortage until conditions improve," DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said.

Conserve Water

Conserving water will slow the depletion rate of stored water in reservoirs and potentially postpone or eliminate the threat of a serious shortage.

To protect water resources, homeowners are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water.

Water lawns only when necessary and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration. (Who the heck is still watering their lawn this time of year?)

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water. (Lawn mowing should be almost done for the season too.)

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets.

Reduce Risks of Wildfires

The Catskills, Hudson Valley, and Long Island are currently at high risk for fires. Any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up.

It is illegal to burn leaves anywhere in New York State. Brush of a certain size may be burned.

Campfire Safety Tips

People cause most wildfires and can be prevented.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has safety tips when burning outdoors to avoid letting fires get out of control.

Avoid burning on windy days.

Use existing campfire rings when possible.

Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Pile any extra wood away from the fire.

Campfires must be less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in diameter. Only charcoal or untreated wood can be used as fuel. A good bed of coals or a small fire surrounded by rocks gives plenty of heat.

Scrape away litter and any burnable material within a 10-foot diameter circle. This will keep the campfire from spreading.

Be sure your match is out. Hold it until it is cold.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Always keep water and hand tools nearby to control the fire, if necessary. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.

Stir the remains, add more water, and stir again. If you do not have water use dirt. Do not bury your coals as they can smolder and break out.

Consider using a small stove for cooking in remote areas vs making a campfire.

