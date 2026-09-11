2,977 Lights Fill the New York Harbor

New York Harbor became the backdrop for an incredibly powerful tribute as nearly 3,000 lights filled the night sky to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

A massive drone show featuring 2,977 illuminated lights took to the sky, with each light representing one of the victims of the terrorist attacks. Together, they created a moving reminder of the people whose lives were taken that day.

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The Twin Towers Return to the Skyline

One of the most striking moments of the aerial tribute came when the drones recreated the Twin Towers at their full architectural scale.

For anyone who remembers the New York skyline before September 11, seeing the towers appear above the harbor was especially emotional. The familiar outline of the buildings that once dominated the Manhattan skyline briefly returned to the sky, surrounded by thousands of individual lights.

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The tribute comes as the country marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Craig Barritt, Getty Images Craig Barritt, Getty Images

A Light for Every Life

It's easy to think of 2,977 as a number, but the lights reminded everyone that each one represented a person — someone with a family, friends, a job, dreams, and a life suddenly taken away.

The drone display wasn't just about recreating an iconic part of the New York skyline. It was about remembering the people who were there, the first responders who ran toward danger, and everyone whose lives were forever changed that day.

Twenty-five years later, the images and memories of September 11 remain difficult to put into words. But sometimes a simple light in the sky can say quite a bit.