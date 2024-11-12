Driving In New York? Beware Of Speed Cameras On 14 Roads
Slow down! 20 cameras are busting speeders on 14 roads across the Empire State this week. 3 of them in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Speed Cameras Locations November 10 - November 17 in NY
Three of the 20 radars busting speeders on 14 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. All of them in Onondaga County for that bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Cattaraugus County
I-86 over Gile Hollow Road in Hinsdale
Chautauqua County
I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
Essex County
I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30
Kings County
NY-27 Prospect Expressway between 5th Avenue & 3rd Avenue
Monroe County
I-390 Southbound near Exit 12 Lehigh Station Rd
I-390 Southbound between BHTL and Jefferson Rd
Nassau County
I-495 Eastbound Exit 41 to Exit 46
I-495 Westbound Exit 48 to Exit 37
Onondaga County
I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81
I-81 Airport Road bridge
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
Orange County
I-84 Eastbound between Exit 1 and Exit 28
I-84 Westbound between Exit 26 and Exit 1
US 9W North and Southbound between NY 982E and Angola Rd
Richmond County
NY-440 West Shore Expressway approaching Station Avenue
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road
PK-908J RMC & Great South Bay
Bronx
I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Country Club Road
I-87 Major Deegan Expressway at Depot Place
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams