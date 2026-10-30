Sadly, people are out there trying to scam you. And they are becoming more and more daring in their efforts to get money out of you.

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Scams aren't just digital, sometimes they are happening on the roads. I've been thinking about a dash ca for a long time, this may have me buying one quickly.

The Brake Check Scam

A dangerous form of staged car crash known as the "brake-checking scam" is drawing heightened scrutiny across the country, including major roadways in New York State.

The scam typically involves fraudsters operating low-value vehicles packed with passengers who pull in front of an unsuspecting driver and abruptly slam on their brakes.

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If the victim stops in time, scammers have even thrown their vehicles into reverse to force a collision. Because law enforcement and insurers typically presume the rear driver is at fault for tailgating, fraudsters capitalize on this standard to file fraudulent medical and auto repair claims through cahoots with corrupt clinics.

Caught On Camera

High-profile occurrences have already hit New York.

A viral incident on the Belt Parkway in Queens exposed a group that backed into a stopped driver; police used dashcam footage to track down and prosecute the ringleaders involved.

What The Law Is Saying

Law enforcement officials advise drivers to maintain extra following distance and avoid engaging with aggressive motorists.

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If targeted, victims should stay inside their locked vehicles, immediately call 911, insist on a formal police report, and document all scene details, including occupant counts and photos.

A dashcam remains a driver's best defense.

Fraud investigators emphasize that drivers should never admit fault at the scene and should secure video footage immediately, enabling authorities to dismantle these predatory insurance schemes.