Driver Hits Power Pole So Hard it Snaps Right Next to One Hit 10 Months Ago

How does this keep happening? Less than a year after someone drove into the power pole in front of our house, it happened again. This time at 1 in the morning.

The pole on the other side of the driveway into our Royal Meadows complex off Route 5 in Clinton, New York was nearly sheared in half. It sounded like a gun was shot right outside the bedroom window. But it was actually someone driving into the pole and somehow they managed to drive off.

When I looked out, this is what I saw.

Second Pole Hit

This isn't the first time it's happened either. Last September someone hit the pole on the other side of the driveway. It was so big it caused the house to shake. That driver took off too.

Work Begins

It didn't take long before crews started arriving both times. First, it was the police. Then it was the Fire Department. Finally, it was National Grid with several trucks to work on fixing the pole.

However, unlike last time, we lost power. I had to shower, brush my teeth and get dressed in the dark. All not that hard to do. However, trying to do my hair in the dark is another story. I probably should have just worn a hat and my pajamas to work as I count down the minutes until I can get back into bed and get some much needed, uninterrupted sleep.

