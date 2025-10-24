Fans in Albany were left disappointed when a country concert had to be canceled — not due to the artist’s voice or weather, but because of a bus crash.

The crash happened early Thursday, around 2:30 AM, while the tour bus was en route to the New York venue. Thankfully, everyone on board is safe.

Drake White confirmed that the bus driver was taken to the hospital for medical attention, but no serious injuries were reported among the crew or the performers. “The good news is everyone is safe,” White shared on social media, sharing gratitude for the outpouring of concern from fans across the region.

The tour is set to continue as planned in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday, October 24, and Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday, October 25. Drake thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers, adding, “Sometimes, unfortunately, these things happen, as we put a lot of miles on these roads.”

Luke Bryan Lighting Crew in Crash

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a touring accident has made headlines in New York.

In 2016, three men who worked on the lighting crew at Luke Bryan’s Syracuse concert were involved in a serious accident.

Their vehicle hit a tree, ran into a ditch, and went airborne. The men, two of whom were brothers, were on their way home to West Virginia after working the show. That crash served as a sobering reminder of the risks crews face while traveling between cities.

Touring life often means long hours on the highway, countless miles between shows, and the occasional unexpected hiccup.