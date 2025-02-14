Double Trouble: 2 Snowstorms Hitting Central New York

Had enough snow yet?

A one-two punch of winter weather is set to impact Central New York, with the first snowstorm today, bringing slick roads and reduced visibility. Another storm is brewing for the weekend, packing heavy mixed precipitation.

Get ready for back-to-back rounds of wintry conditions as February continues much like January.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 AM Saturday from the National Weather Service.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected throughout the day Friday. 3 to 8 inches is anticipated, up to 10 inches near could fall in the western part of Oneida county around Sylvan Beach and Verona.

Winter Storm Watch

Once we get through the Lake Effect Snow, heavy mixed precipitation moves in for the weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from noon Saturday until 7 PM Sunday.

5 and 9 more inches of snow is anticipated with ice accumulations between one tenth and three tenths of an inch possible.

"Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes."

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Today: Snow showers, mainly before 3 PM. Areas of blowing snow between 10 AM and noon. High near 24. Wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Snow, mainly after 10 AM. High near 28. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Saturday Night: Snow before 1 AM, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 26. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Sunday: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 10 AM, then rain or freezing rain between 10 AM and 1 PM, then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 1 PM. High near 37.

Sunday Night: Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow after 10 PM. Cloudy, with a low around 16.

Washington's Birthday: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High near 21.

Monday Night: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 8.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 15.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

