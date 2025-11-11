Got a jar full of pennies sitting around? Here’s your chance to make them go twice as far.

Market 32 and Price Chopper are hosting a “Double Exchange Day” on November 16 from 11 AM to 4 PM at all their stores — and yes, that means your single penny will actually be worth two cents.

Here’s how it works: bring in your loose or rolled pennies to the Customer Service Desk, and the staff will count them. Then, you’ll get a gift card for twice the value — $10 in pennies could turn into a $20 gift card for future shopping trips.

Get our free mobile app

by_Djenka by_Djenka loading...

Few Rules to Follow

There are a few ground rules. Your exchange has to total at least 50 cents to earn a $1 gift card, and you can exchange up to $100 in pennies for a $200 gift card.

Why the generosity? The U.S. Treasury plans to stop making pennies in 2026, and with fewer coins in circulation, getting exact change is becoming tricky.

READ MORE: Tis the Season for CNY’s Biggest Christmas Wonderland

“Cash transactions remain an important part of how we serve our customers,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market 32 and Price Chopper. “Double Exchange Day gives our customers a way to help us manage coin inventory responsibly while being rewarded — and it’s also a way we can help families in our communities during tough times.”

So, if you’ve been wondering what to do with all those pennies hiding in your couch cushions, mark your calendar and turn your loose change into a little shopping boost.

Who knew pennies could be so powerful?