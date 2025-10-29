As the federal government shutdown continues to drag on, millions of Americans are already starting to feel the squeeze. That’s why DoorDash just announced a major nationwide emergency response.

DoorDash plans on stepping in to help fill the gap before things get critical. The company says it plans to deliver the equivalent of 1 million free meals through food banks across the country. And for individuals who currently receive SNAP benefits, there’s immediate relief too. DoorDash is waiving all delivery and service fees on grocery orders for anyone who has already verified their SNAP/EBT status in the app.

Why DoorDash Is Getting Involved

Why this matters? More than 40 million Americans depend on SNAP, and if the shutdown continues, those benefits could stall, leaving food banks absolutely slammed. Many are already bracing for a sudden surge in demand.

How the food bank deliveries work

DoorDash runs a program called Project DASH, which most people don’t even know about. It’s been quietly delivering food bank donations for years, and during November, the company is waiving fees for food banks and nonprofits, helping more than 300 food pantries, food banks, and charity organizations distribute food to people who need it most.

Important note- you can’t order free food bank deliveries directly through the DoorDash app. The deliveries are organized through the food banks themselves, just like they were before the shutdown. So if you need help, you’ll still want to go through your local pantry or food relief organization first.

Free grocery delivery for SNAP users

If you have SNAP/EBT linked to your DoorDash profile, here’s the good news: your delivery and service fees will automatically be waived on one grocery order anytime between November 1st and November 30th, 2025.

You can use this benefit at major retailers including:

Wegmans

Dollar General

Sprouts

Hy-Vee

Schnucks

Giant Eagle

and other Ahold Delhaize brand stores

Even if your EBT balance goes to zero, you can still place an order. The payment can be completed with any other regular payment method, as long as the EBT card is already linked to your account.