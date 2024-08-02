Don’t Text & Walk! New York Woman Almost Walks Into Bear

If you live in the country and it's bear season, you should probably watch where you're walking.

One woman in Tuxedo, New York was looking at her phone while she walked up the steps into a house. And she almost ran right into a bear.

A video of the scary encounter was shared on social media.

"Consider this an example of another reason why walking and texting can be dangerous for you."

This woman was pretty calm despite the sudden surprise. When she finally looked up and saw the bear at the top of the steps, she quickly turned around and got into a vehicle.

The bear just looked at her, turned around and wandered away.

Bears in New York

There are a minimum of 6,000 to 8,000 bears in New York State, according to the DEC. Everyone is being reminded to limit man-made, food sources to reduce bear conflicts. Take down your bird feeders, keep pet food indoors, and lock up trash containers. Bears learn from experience. So, if they find food, they will be back.

The DEC has tips on how to keep bears away from your property and what to do if you encounter one, like watching where you're walking instead of texting!

To Avoid Bears Coming Onto Your Property:

Clean your grill by turning it on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors.

Lock up your trash. Bears love garbage. Keep all trash in sealed cans inside a building like a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear.

Do not feed your pets outside. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.

Do not have refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

Do:

Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

Don't:

Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened. Be especially cautious around cubs as mother bears are very protective.

Run from a bear: They may chase.

Throw your backpack or food bag at an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" people to get food. By teaching a bear to approach humans for food, you are endangering yourself, other campers/residents, and the bears.

If a bear approaches you: Raise your arms and speak in a loud, calm voice while backing away.

If a bear charges you: Stand your ground.

If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

If You're Camping:

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent.

Treat all toiletries as food items. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as actual food.

Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and washbasins clean when not in use.

Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.

