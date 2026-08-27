The music world, along with fans across New York State, are still in shock after the passing of Dolly Parton.

The 'Queen of Country' passed away on August 25th after a brief battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Was Building Her Dreams Until The Very End

A voice that impacted generations of musicians over many different genres.

Jorge Salgado Jorge Salgado

A Moment of Unity

An evening of mid-2000s pop-rock music nostalgia took an emotional turn Wednesday night at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Headline act The All-American Rejects, performing before a packed crowd at the Suburban Park stage on August 26, paused their set to honor global music icon Dolly Parton.

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The tribute bridged generations and genres, proving that Parton’s influence stretched far past the boundaries of country music.

Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images

An Icons Influence

Lead singer Tyson Ritter addressed the thousands of fairgoers gathered in Syracuse.

Ritter took a moment to celebrate Parton’s unmatched spirit, songwriting genius, and lifelong generosity and shared how he discovered Dolly's music.

The band went into a cover of 'I Will Always Love You.

READ MORE: Free Oktoberfest Returning To Saranac Brewery In Utica

He said he was introduced to her music after hearing the Whitney Houston cover of 'I Will Always Love You' saying it was the gateway into Dolly's music.

Remembering a Legacy

Last night also brought rapper Pitbull to Syracuse at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater. In 2024 he collaborated with Dolly on 'Powerful Woman'. A song that samples her iconic track '9-5'.

Pitbull called Parton “a hard-working woman. Intelligent, sophisticated, funny, powerful, intimidating, but more than anything a good human being with a good heart.”