Beloved Central New York Tradition Canceled for 2025

A beloved Central New York tradition that has brought the community together for decades is canceled for 2025.

Known for its vibrant parade, more than 75 vendors, and a legacy of celebrating the village's charm, the event has always been a highlight of the year.

Dolgeville Violet Festival Canceled

The Dolgeville Violet Festival began in 1990 as a way to promote the village. It started small but has grown into an event that brings over 10,000 people to town. Just not this year.

The festival is canceled for 2025, a decision organizers say wasn't easy but was inevitable.

Construction Problems

The event is held on Main Street in Dolgeville every year. However, the street is undergoing construction, making it impossible to set up the annual festival.

Organizers tried moving to another location, but it just wasn't feasible this year. "There have been several discussions about the possibility of temporarily moving the festival to a different location. However, every possibility has led to more possible issues," Parade organizer Crystal Napie.

Lack of Volunteers

The lack of volunteers doesn't help matters either. Nappie says there are at least three positions that need to be filled. "Moving an event this size would not be possible with the current number of volunteers we have."

Plans and fundraising are moving forward for next year. Napier is encouraging anyone who would like to see the festival continue to reach out and see how they can volunteer. "We hope that we will be back in 2026 once construction has finished."

