Five dogs were recently found living in heartbreaking conditions inside a barn in Central New York and the pictures are gut wrenching.

The discovery was made during a foreclosure process, and what rescuers with the Herkimer County Humane Society found was absolutely shocking.

The dogs were believed to belong to a licensed breeder, at least at one time. Authorities are now looking into the status of their New York State Ag & Markets Pet Dealer License to see if it’s still valid.

When rescuers arrived, they said the property was "eerily quiet." But the smell near the barn made it immediately clear something was wrong.

Inside, they found five dogs who had never felt grass under their paws, never basked in the sun, never even known a simple breeze.

"They were held hostage inside a barn. No heat, no ventilation, living on concrete and feces surrounded by broken down kennels with no access to the outside."

Matter, Scared & Neglected

All five dogs are older and severely unsocialized.

The humane society said they’re matted, scared, with overgrown nails and likely years of neglect. One even has a visible tumor.

All of them will need extensive medical care, grooming, and a lot of love.

This situation is a harsh reminder that just because someone is a licensed breeder doesn’t mean they’re treating their animals humanely.

"If you buy from a breeder, meet the pups parents not just pictures. Ask to see their facility, inside and out, not just pictures."

On the Right Path to Healing

All five dogs have a long road ahead, but the humane society said they’re finally on the right path.

The community has come together to help raise over $3,000 for all the medical needs these poor pooches will require. If you want to contribute, you can donate on the Herkimer County Humane Society's Facebook page.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support these rescues. Your compassion is the light in all this darkness.

