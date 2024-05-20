Heroic Dog Saves Family From Bear Attack In New York

Dogs are man's best friend. One dog is an entire family's best friend after scaring off a bear from their backyard in New York.

3 year-old Octavia is a hero. The German shepherd/husky mix came face to face with a large black bear in Bloomingburg, New York in Sullivan County.

Security Camera Catches Dog/Bear Encounter

Brittani Byrum's boyfriend noticed movement on their security camera. Then they heard Octavia barking. When they checked the camera footage they saw the dog and the bear.

New 12 spoke with the Hudson Valley family who is grateful Octavia was there to defend their home.

"They will defend you when they feel that their home is being threatened, and that was really cool to see," said Byrum.

Where Are the Bears

There's a minimum of 6,000 to 8,000 bears in New York State. Where do most of them call home?

50-60% inhabit the Adirondack region

30-35% inhabit the the Catskill region

10-15% inhabit the central-western region.

Bears are now well established in many other areas, including the Tug Hill, Hudson Valley, and across the Southern Tier.

Tips to Avoid Bears

The DEC has tips on what to do if you happen to run into a bear.

DO:

Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

If a bear charges you: Stand your ground. If you have bear spray, dispense directly at the bear.

If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

DON'T:

Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened. Be especially cautious around cubs as mother bears are very protective.

Run from a bear: They may chase.

Throw your backpack or food at an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" you to get food. By teaching a bear to approach humans for food, you are endangering yourself, other campers/residents, and the bears.

To Avoid Bears Coming Onto Your Property:

Take down bird feeders in April. Bird feed such as suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them.

Bird feed such as suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them. Clean your grill . Turn the grill on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors.

. Turn the grill on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors. Lock up your trash . Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should always be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building like a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear.

. Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should always be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building like a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear. Do not feed your pets outside . Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.

. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear. Do not have refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

If You're Camping:

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

and recyclables. Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight. NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent .

. Treat all toiletries as food items . Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as food.

. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as food. Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and wash basins clean when not in use.

immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and wash basins clean when not in use. Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace . These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors. Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.

