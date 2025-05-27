A pit bull named Rhett is currently fighting for his life after being abandoned and left to starve in an apartment.

According to local animal control, the dog’s owners moved out and locked him inside to fend for himself. When officers found Rhett, he was severely emaciated and suffering from starvation and flea anemia, so weak that he could barely stand.

Veterinarian Cindy Siddon described Rhett’s condition as shocking and heartbreaking, noting that pictures do not fully capture the extent of his suffering.

"We were told he was probably days from death," she said. "I've seen a lot of things in my 20+ years of doing rescue but this was one of the most shocking and from what I heard the scene was horrific."

Credit - Cindy Siddon Credit - Cindy Siddon loading...

Turn for the Worse

After initial treatment, Rhett’s health took a turn for the worse, requiring transfer to Upstate Veterinary Specialties in Latham, New York, where he received a lifesaving blood transfusion and round-the-clock intensive care.

Rhett is now recovering in a foster home where he continues to receive physical therapy and specialized medical care. His road to recovery remains long and challenging.

Credit - Cindy Siddon Credit - Cindy Siddon loading...

Costly Care

The cost of Rhett’s medical care has reached nearly $6,000, depleting the funds Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption, a small foster-based rescue group overseeing his case. Community donations have helped cover initial treatment costs, but more support is needed to ensure ongoing care.

A GoFundMe has been set up for those who want to help.

Dr. Cindy Siddon, a veterinarian involved in the case, expressed deep anger and frustration over the cruelty Rhett endured. She vowed to pursue justice and hold the person responsible accountable, emphasizing that neglect of this severity cannot be ignored.

“There’s a special hot seat in hell for you,” she said, urging anyone aware of similar abuse to report it.

READ MORE: 17 Dogs Rescued from Gut-Wrenching Neglect in Central New York

This case serves as a stark reminder of the cruelty some animals face, but also highlights the power of community support and veterinary dedication to give abandoned pets like Rhett a second chance.

Get our free mobile app