Oma's Pride Recall

You may want to check your freezer right away if you feed your dog raw meals.

Oma's Pride has issued a voluntary recall for a specific batch of their raw pet food due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Only a specific batch of the Oma's Pride dog food has been recalled.

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The recall is for their Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe in 6-pound bags.

Look for the Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe 6lb bag.

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Lot Number: BB012729

SKU / Item Number: F-WOOFC-6

UPC: 8 7938400145 9

Manufacturing Date: January 27, 2026

Best-By Date: January 27, 2029

Distribution States: New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia

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The Symptoms

If a dog eats contaminated food, they might experience sudden sluggishness, a fever, vomiting, or diarrhea. Humans handling raw pet food can easily pick up the bacteria, leading to symptoms like severe stomach cramps, nausea, and fever.

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What To Do Next

Stop Feeding Immediately: Pull the food away from your dog right away so nobody else gets a serving.

Dispose or Return: Throw the remaining food out securely in a sealed container where other animals or wildlife cannot get into it.

Sanitize Your Space: Thoroughly wash your hands, and scrub down pet bowls, storage containers, countertops, and any surfaces the food touched using hot, soapy water.

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Contact Information

For those with any questions or concerns, Oma's Pride can be contacted by calling

1-800-678-OMAS or emailing hello@omaspride.com.