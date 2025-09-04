Some of the hardest working people in this country are farmers—especially dairy farmers. They work every single day, in all kinds of weather, sick or healthy, to provide safe, high-quality milk and dairy products for all of us. Yet, despite their dedication, many of them feel unheard and undervalued.

That’s exactly why Central New York farmer Robin Fitch has been traveling the country—through Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, California, and beyond—to tell their untold story.

Documentary: Gives Farmers a Voice

Fitch isn’t just making a documentary; she’s giving these hardworking individuals a voice.

The film crew has spent months on the road, listening to farmers share their struggles: the rising costs of running a farm, the government setting milk prices, and large corporations taking more than their fair share, all while the farmers themselves barely break even.

These stories reveal a quiet resistance, a determination to keep a way of life alive while fighting against forces that don’t always have their best interests at heart.

Giving Everything For the Land

The first episode features Paul Lewis, a farmer who spent decades tending the land, raising cattle, and holding onto traditions that are disappearing fast.

It’s a story of grit, grace, and the resilience of people who truly keep our nation fed.

Donating Time & Talent to Tell a Story

Fitch and her team donated their time and talents to make this project happen. No corporate money is influencing the story; it's all about truth.

If you believe farmers deserve a voice, share this project. Let’s stand arm in arm with those who feed the nation. A strong backbone for our farmers is a strong backbone for America.