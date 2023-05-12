Disney Tour is Coming to New York State Fair for Costume Palooza

Grab your costume! All your Disney favorites will be dressing up the New York State Fair this summer for a costume palooza.

Watch Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, McStuffens, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from “Firebuds,” and other characters throw a giant costume party. Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to the New York State Fair this summer.

Kids will experience an immersive, interactive concert with 3D special effects and acrobatics. The party starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 3.

“We can’t wait to see the magic come to life on stage for all of the young ones, and of course, the young at heart,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Steven Page

Steven Page will be the first artist to perform on the newly renamed Suburban Park Stage when the New York State Fair begins.

Page, formerly of the Barenaked Ladies, continues to perform solo around the world. He calls Manlius, a suburb of Syracuse home and he'll make his way back for a performance on opening day, Wednesday, August 23.

Free Suburban Park Concerts

Wednesday, August 23: Steven Page @ 2 PM

Thursday, August 24: Theory of a Deadman @ 8 PM

Saturday, August 26: George Thorogood and the Destroyers @ 8 PM

Monday, August 28: REO Speedwagon @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line @ 8 PM

Thursday, August 31: Ludacris @ 8 PM

Saturday, September, 2: Quinn XCII at 8 PM

Free Chevy Court Concerts

Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker @ 1 PM

Thursday, August, 24: Quiet Riot @ 6 PM

Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26: Julio Iglesias Jr. @ 6 PM

Sunday, August 27: The Prodigals @ 1 PM

Sunday, August 27: Matt Stell @ 6 PM

Monday, August, 28: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone @ 1 PM

Monday, August, 28: Anne Wilson @ 6 PM

Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells @ 1 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras @ 6 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Danielle Ponder @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart @ 6 PM

Sunday, September 3: Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza @ 1 PM

Monday, September 4: The High Kings @ 12 PM

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. All concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your $6 fair admission.

Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.