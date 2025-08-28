Get ready Central New York: Mickey and friends are packing up the magic and hitting the road.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. They are bringing their high-energy, family-friendly show to the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial from December 26th through 29th, 2025.

What to Expect from 'Road Trip Adventures'

Disney On ICE Disney On ICE loading...

This isn’t just your typical ice show. It’s a full-on, interactive getaway where the audience gets to tag along on Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy’s big adventure. Along the way, families will find themselves transported to some of Disney’s most iconic destinations. Imagine soaring over the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and a crew of dancing lamplighters, sailing across the ocean with Moana as she restores the heart of Te Fiti, or venturing through the Pride Lands alongside Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa.

And that’s only the beginning. Guests will step into a carnival world with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for Forky, sing along with beloved princesses like Belle, Ariel, Mulan, Tiana, and Merida, and even join Aladdin for a spectacular parade featuring stunts, Genie’s antics, and a moving new solo from Jasmine. As always, the soundtrack will be filled with Disney favorites that invite everyone, young and old, to sing along.

Disney is promising plenty of surprises too. Think unexpected hijinks, laugh-out-loud moments, and chances for up-close character interaction. In other words, it’s the kind of memory-making event that feels just as magical for parents as it does for the kids.

For those who can’t wait, there’s an early ticket option. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can grab seats right now before the general public sale opens September 2nd. Fans who haven’t signed up yet can still become Preferred Customers online to get that exclusive presale code.

The Magic Happens in Syracuse: Showtimes and Location

Disney On ICE Disney On ICE loading...

Here’s when the magic happens in Syracuse:

Thursday, Dec. 26 – 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Friday, Dec. 27 – 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 28 – 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 29 – 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Tickets come with family-friendly pricing and are available through Ticketmaster or at the arena box office (though prices may vary with demand).

