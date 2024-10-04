Dippin Donuts Closes in New Hartford to Make Room for New Owners
Out with the old and in with the new.
Dippin Donuts is no more in New Hartford. The famous donut shop on Seneca Turnpike has closed.
The property was put up for sale in June of 2023 for $1.2 million. In March of 2024 it was announced a Sonic Drive-In would be coming.
READ MORE: Sonic Drive-In Coming to New Hartford
A few months later the National chain pulled out of the deal over "too many difficulties in making the restaurant come to fruition."
New Restaurant Moving In
A new owner was found after the property was put back on the market.
Fresco Fish Market will be moving from their current location inside the New Hartford Shopping Center to the new one at 8483 Seneca Turnpike.
READ MORE: Fresco Fish Opens in New Hartford Shopping Center
Fresco Fish Moving
Fresco Fish opened in the shopping center almost four years ago, offering a wide selection of fresh fish and seafood, from raw to cooked.
Their new location on Seneca Turnpike will allow the owners to expand.
READ MORE: Big Lots Getting Smaller! More Stores Closures, 2 In New York
There are plans to have a drive-thru with meals cooked fresh to order, a new outdoor patio, and an oyster and clam bar.
From Donuts to Fish
The transition has begun from donuts to fish has begun.
Dippin Donuts closed its doors this week. Everything has been removed from inside the building to make way for Fresco Fish to move in.
How long before Fresh Fish opens the doors to their new location? Only time will tell but the owner hoped to be ready by the end of October.
READ MORE: Cavallos Restaurant for Sale in New Hartford
As far as Dippin Donuts goes, you'll have to travel to the Erie Boulevard Rome location to get your coffee and donut fix.
Mamma Mia! New Italian Restaurant Opening in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
3 Bastards Brewing Opening in Central New York With 36 Taps
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams