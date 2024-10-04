Dippin Donuts Closes in New Hartford to Make Room for New Owners

Out with the old and in with the new.

Dippin Donuts is no more in New Hartford. The famous donut shop on Seneca Turnpike has closed.

The property was put up for sale in June of 2023 for $1.2 million. In March of 2024 it was announced a Sonic Drive-In would be coming.

A few months later the National chain pulled out of the deal over "too many difficulties in making the restaurant come to fruition."

New Restaurant Moving In

A new owner was found after the property was put back on the market.

Fresco Fish Market will be moving from their current location inside the New Hartford Shopping Center to the new one at 8483 Seneca Turnpike.

Fresco Fish Moving

Fresco Fish opened in the shopping center almost four years ago, offering a wide selection of fresh fish and seafood, from raw to cooked.

Their new location on Seneca Turnpike will allow the owners to expand.

There are plans to have a drive-thru with meals cooked fresh to order, a new outdoor patio, and an oyster and clam bar.

From Donuts to Fish

The transition has begun from donuts to fish has begun.

Dippin Donuts closed its doors this week. Everything has been removed from inside the building to make way for Fresco Fish to move in.

How long before Fresh Fish opens the doors to their new location? Only time will tell but the owner hoped to be ready by the end of October.

As far as Dippin Donuts goes, you'll have to travel to the Erie Boulevard Rome location to get your coffee and donut fix.

