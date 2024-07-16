Get Ready For DINO-mite Adventure At New York State Fair
Go back in time, all the way back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth for one DINO-mite time at the New York State Fair.
DINOSAUR EXPEDITION, an interactive, educational experience is coming back to the New York State Fair this summer for all 13 days. And it's all free with your admission ticket.
More than 60 life-size and life-like, prehistoric dinosaurs, ranging in size from 3 feet tall babies to full-grown 35-foot massive creatures spanning 80 feet long will roar into the Exposition Center on August 21, the fair's opening day. Walk by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and a Stegosaurus.
"The technology behind the movements and sounds that bring these dinosaurs to life is incredible and leaves you feeling as if you’ve been transported back in time," said Fair Director, Julie LaFave.
READ MORE: No More in 2024! Changes Coming to New York State Fair
Educational & Interactive
There are several educational and interactive opportunities at DINOSAUR EXPEDITIONS.
Story Time: Every hour on the hour a dinosaur will read a dinosaur-themed book to children.
Fossil Dig and Skeletons: Guests of all ages will also be able to learn through a hands-on “Fossil Dig” experience.
Dinosaur Dance Parties: Dance along to an animatronic Dinosaur Band at daily Dinosaur Dance Parties.
READ MORE: When to Get Admission, Parking & Ride Passes for New York State Fair
There are also interactive features, including photo ops and selfie spots where guests can climb into a dinosaur egg, and a dinosaur’s mouth.
The DINOSAUR EXPEDITION exhibit opens every day at 10:00 AM inside the Exposition Center.
The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, September2.
Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams