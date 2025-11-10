If you’re someone who waits all year for that small-town Christmas magic, then Skaneateles has you covered again with the return of its beloved Dickens Christmas, now in its 31st year.

When and Where Dickens Christmas Happens

The festival kicks off November 28th and runs weekends straight through Christmas Eve, plus a handful of weekday highlights, and it truly transforms the village into a cozy little slice of 1842. The whole town steps back in time. Queen Victoria arrives. Charles Dickens strolls the streets. Washington Irving pops up to workshop ghost stories. And while all of it is performed by a talented cast, the charm comes from how naturally they blend into the holiday bustle, chatting with visitors, playfully improvising scenes, and offering just enough whimsy that you forget it’s the 21st century.

What to Expect During the Festival

The festival schedule itself is packed, and you can make an entire day of it without trying very hard. Opening day brings the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade at noon, followed most days by Midday Revels, a giant, joyfully chaotic carol sing-along at the gazebo where groups compete to win a coveted silver teasel from the queen. Throughout the afternoons, you’ll catch trunk shows with Dickens and Washington Irving, live music, magic acts, finishing school dancers, and brass bands filling the streets with old-fashioned holiday tunes. And if you're a fan of horse-drawn rides, you’re in luck: wagon rides leave from The Sherwood Inn on Saturdays and Sundays, and private carriage rides are available if you’re looking for something a little more romantic.

Special Events You Won’t Want to Miss

There are special events sprinkled throughout the season, too. Fezziwig’s Christmas Ball on December 21st brings two hours of lively English country dancing. A snowman-building contest hits Clift Park on December 14th. Auburn Public Theater is hosting Miracle on 34th Street on December 13th. And of course, Father Christmas will be around handing out treats, as he should this time of year. You’ll also find chestnuts roasting in the streets, eggnog served by local Girl Scouts, and an entire lineup of musicians and performers who make the festival feel alive no matter which day you visit.

And don’t forget the community events that bookend the festival. “Skaneateles Sings” takes place on December 5 with a candlelit crèche dedication, caroling with the Dickens characters, a magic show, and open houses around the village. Then on December 11, the annual Shop, Sip & Stroll brings extended shopping hours, refreshments, free gift-wrapping, and village-wide free parking from 5 to 8 p.m.

Quick Recap Of 2025 Events

World’s Smallest Christmas Parade- Nov. 28, starting at noon at the Skaneateles Village Hall on Fennell Street, proceeding east to Jordan and Genesee streets and arriving at the Hannum House porch in time for the 12:10 p.m. grand opening. Midday Revels, Christmas carol sing-along- 2 p.m. every day at the gazebo. Twelve groups form, representing the 12 days of Christmas. The groups vie for attention, and at the end, Queen Victoria awards a silver teasel to the most spirited performer. Winners have been known to wear their coveted silver teasels throughout the season. Trunk shows- Washington Irving and Charles Dickens perform lighthearted versions of their Christmas stories with help from the audience, 12:30 p.m. at the gazebo and 3 p.m. at the library each day. Horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides Nov 28 and every Sunday (weather permitting), departing from The Sherwood Inn, provided by Rt. 80 Quarry Ridge Stables. Wagon rides are $5 per person, $20 per family (of up to five), $5 for each additional person thereafter. Private carriage rides are offered for a $50 donation (cash only). Appearances by the Bright Friday Brass, Nov. 28 and every Saturday. Musical performances by the Classic Guitar Ensemble from the Music School of CNY and a variety of other groups; dance performances by the cast’s finishing school girls; and magic shows by the Prestidigitating Packwoods. Fezziwig’s Christmas Ball, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec 21 at First Presbyterian Church, with festive English country dancing led by the Syracuse Country Dancers. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Attendance is limited to 70. A snowman-building contest in Clift Park 14 (weather permitting). Bring your own supplies and creativity! Queen Victoria will judge the entries at 2:45 p.m. First prize is a $50 gift card from The Sherwood Inn; second prize is two Dickens mugs with cocoa. “Miracle on 34th Street,” presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Auburn Public Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under.

All told, it’s one of the most charming holiday traditions in Central New York. So bundle up, head to Skaneateles, and step into the world of Dickens Christmas.

