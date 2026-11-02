A big loss for Rome as DiCastro's Brick Oven Restaurant announced it will be closing its doors after 16 years.

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DiCastro's made the announcement to the community on their social media this weekend saying thank you to many years of serving Rome and Central New York at their Erie Boulevard West location.

Reason for Closing

The DiCastro family shared that while the decision was incredibly difficult, it comes down to shifting personal priorities and a desire to focus on family.

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They say this next chapter brings a new adventure and time to enjoy retirement, and leaving behind the business will be difficult.

Operating a high-volume restaurant for over a decade and a half takes a massive personal commitment, and they decided it was the right time to transition into the next chapter.

Timeline & Final Days

Owners outlined their remaining schedule on social media to give loyal patrons one last chance to stop in for their signature wood-fired pizzas, house pastas, and wing specials.

Day-to-day operation of the restaurant will end November 30th.

Community Reaction

Central New York Has seen many family businesses close this year and it's always tough to hear another added to the list.

The post quickly drew hundreds of comments from local regulars, former staff, and Mohawk Valley pizza enthusiasts expressing gratitude for 16 years of hosting family dinners, graduations, and weekend takeaways.

Gift Cards & Outstanding Credit:

As is standard for local restaurant closures, they urged anyone holding active gift cards to redeem them during their final weeks of service before the doors close for good.

Owners say they will honor them.

It is definitely a significant loss for the local Rome dining landscape, what was your go-to order at DiCastro's? Share in our station app.

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