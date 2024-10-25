Devastating Fire Kills Dozens of Animals at Upstate New York Dog Shelter

Credit - Canton Fire Dept

Dozens of dogs are dead after a devastating fire at an Upstate New York animal shelter.

The blaze broke out at Maple Ridge Kennels in Canton, New York.

A driver passing by spotted the flames coming from the No Dogs Left Behind shelter and called 911 just after midnight.

Firefighter Wayne Stripp lives less than a mile from the scene of the fire. He rushed over and confirmed the blaze.

Canton Fire, Canton Rescue, and County Car 4 were dispatched to 1734 State Highway 68. Extra manpower and tankers from Pierrepont Fire, Potsdam Fire, Pyrites Fire, and Russell Fire Departments were also called in to help put out the flames.

Credit - Canton Fire Dept
Animals Die in Blaze

The kennel at the animal shelter was engulfed and firefighters were unable to rescue any of the animals inside.

"Unfortunately, due to the volume of fire, the animals housed in the building perished," said Canton Fire 1st Assistant Fire Chief Robert Crowe.

There's no official word on the number of animals that died in the blaze. However, an unconfirmed report indicates the it could be 40 or more.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze that was extinguished around 6 in the morning on Thursday, October 24.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team.

