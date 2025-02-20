Destiny USA loses another retail store.

Restaurants and retailers have been slowly moving out of New York's biggest shopping center. And some were major national chains.

2024 Closures in Destiny USA

TGI Fridays shut down without warning in October. Before that it was World of Beer. The last location in New York State closed in June 2024 after a decade inside the Syracuse mall.

At Home, a décor and furniture store that opened nearly 8 years ago, also closed its doors over the summer.

2 More Stores Closed

2025 began like 2024 ended with more stores closing their doors.

2 more moved out of the massive mall within days of each other.

Boss by Hugo Boss, an upscale clothing retailer closed its outlet store. A few days later it was Ardene, a Canadian retailer that shut its doors for the final time.

Margaritaville Closing

There will be no more getting wasted away in Margaritaville either.

Jimmy Buffett's famous restaurant closed after a decade inside the mall.

"After 10 years of partnership, both Margaritaville and Destiny USA have made a mutual business decision to bring this chapter to a close."

No More Mind Games

Mind Games, a toy and game store that opened in 2018 is the latest store to close its doors. And it looks like it did so abruptly.

The store was still promoting sales on February 16. Days later it was closed.

Coming Soon to Destiny USA

New things are coming to Destiny USA for 2025 including indoor pickleball, virtual reality and new dining options.

Regal Cinemas: Regal will undergo a $15 million remodel to update the entire facility.

Indoor Pickleball: A 40,000 sq ft facility will be under construction later this spring.

Virtual Reality Concept: A 14,000 sq ft venue will be under construction in early spring.

JD Sports: Known for its innovative athletic footwear and apparel, JD Sports is set to open by the end of January.

Charcoal Grill and Modern Buffet: A new restaurant will offer a contemporary and high-quality buffet experience in the Canyon.

