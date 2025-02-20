Destiny USA Loses Another Retail Store
Destiny USA loses another retail store.
Restaurants and retailers have been slowly moving out of New York's biggest shopping center. And some were major national chains.
2024 Closures in Destiny USA
TGI Fridays shut down without warning in October. Before that it was World of Beer. The last location in New York State closed in June 2024 after a decade inside the Syracuse mall.
READ MORE: Nationwide Shutdown: 150 Locations Close, Including 27 in New York
At Home, a décor and furniture store that opened nearly 8 years ago, also closed its doors over the summer.
2 More Stores Closed
2025 began like 2024 ended with more stores closing their doors.
2 more moved out of the massive mall within days of each other.
Boss by Hugo Boss, an upscale clothing retailer closed its outlet store. A few days later it was Ardene, a Canadian retailer that shut its doors for the final time.
READ MORE: Ole! New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Central New York
Margaritaville Closing
There will be no more getting wasted away in Margaritaville either.
Jimmy Buffett's famous restaurant closed after a decade inside the mall.
"After 10 years of partnership, both Margaritaville and Destiny USA have made a mutual business decision to bring this chapter to a close."
READ MORE: Experience Fusion Flavors at New Restaurant in Central New York
No More Mind Games
Mind Games, a toy and game store that opened in 2018 is the latest store to close its doors. And it looks like it did so abruptly.
The store was still promoting sales on February 16. Days later it was closed.
Coming Soon to Destiny USA
New things are coming to Destiny USA for 2025 including indoor pickleball, virtual reality and new dining options.
Regal Cinemas: Regal will undergo a $15 million remodel to update the entire facility.
Indoor Pickleball: A 40,000 sq ft facility will be under construction later this spring.
Virtual Reality Concept: A 14,000 sq ft venue will be under construction in early spring.
JD Sports: Known for its innovative athletic footwear and apparel, JD Sports is set to open by the end of January.
Charcoal Grill and Modern Buffet: A new restaurant will offer a contemporary and high-quality buffet experience in the Canyon.
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams