A false alarm had Destiny USA on high alert when police responded to reports of a man carrying what looked like an AR-15.

Syracuse Police raced to the scene after multiple 911 calls described a suspicious individual moving through the area with a weapon slung over his shoulder.

Shortly after, another call came in from a nearby area—Hiawatha Street and Solar Street—reporting a man matching the same description. The caller said they saw him “cock the gun and sling it over his shoulder.”

Officers immediately responded, scouring the neighborhood and calling in additional resources. Drone units joined the search, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was notified, with Air 1 placed on standby. Officers expanded their search to include popular areas like the Creek Walk and Destiny USA Mall.

Lockdown at Destiny USA

A detective stationed at Destiny USA, reviewing the mall security cameras, soon spotted a man matching the description on an escalator.

The mall went into lockdown while the detective tracked him through the food court.

During the heightened activity, a 911 call reported shots fired, which was quickly determined to be false thanks to officers already in the area.

Weapon Turns Out to Be Umbrella

Officers detained the man and discovered that the “weapon” was not a gun at all. It was an umbrella.

Not just any umbrella, but one with a samurai-style handle and a strap, giving it the appearance of a rifle from a distance.

No Charges

The situation was swiftly de-escalated, the mall was cleared and reopened, and the man was cooperative throughout the investigation.

After reviewing security footage and speaking with witnesses, police confirmed that no charges would be filed.

Thanks to the quick thinking and coordinated response of Syracuse Police and Destiny USA, what could have been a dangerous situation was resolved safely and efficiently.