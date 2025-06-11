After months of anticipation, Delphi Falls County Park in New Woodstock New York is officially back open—and it’s better than ever.

For the first time since being closed in 2023, visitors can now enjoy both the upper and lower falls, thanks to a two-phase improvement project that was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.The upgrades are impressive, and most importantly, they make the park more accessible and visitor-friendly.

Key Enhancements For Visitors

A newly constructed ADA-accessible trail now leads to the base of the lower falls, opening up one of Central New York’s most beautiful natural spaces to even more people. The park also boasts new restroom facilities and the stunning addition of Cascades Hall, a multi-use building available for rent. Whether you're planning a small gathering, business meeting, or celebration, Cascades Hall offers waterfall views, a catering-friendly kitchenette, and a cozy, modern space to host your summer event.

This transformation is the result of years of effort and community support. Originally private land, Delphi Falls was acquired by Madison County in 2018. Since then, local officials and residents have worked together to preserve its natural beauty while improving infrastructure and accessibility.

Plan Your Perfect Delphi Falls Visit

So what can you do at the park now? Hike the scenic Rim Trail, take in the breathtaking overlooks, or simply relax and reconnect with nature. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time fan of Delphi Falls, now’s the perfect time to explore everything the park has to offer.

Delphi Falls County Park

2006 Cardner Rd, New Woodstock, NY

Pack your camera, bring your friends or family, and come enjoy this hidden gem in Madison County—just in time for summer.

