Get ready, New York State Fair fans — there’s a new food vendor rolling into Restaurant Row that’s about to bring some serious flavor and heat this year.

Straight from North Carolina, Integrity BBQ teams up with Lady K’s Homemade Lemonade to serve up bold eats and refreshing drinks from August 20 through September 1.

Jumbo Deep Fried Turkey Wings

The star of the show? Jumbo deep-fried turkey wings with flavor options for every taste bud — whether you like it classic or fiery, there’s something for you.

Choose from Honey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper dry rub, Hot Honey, and even a Double Heat combo if you’re feeling brave. There’s also plenty of creative mixes like Hot Honey with Ranch Dry Rub or Buffalo with Lemon Pepper. And if you’re a purist, there’s always the regular no-sauce option.

Credit - Integrity BBQ/Facebook Credit - Integrity BBQ/Facebook loading...

Lady K's Homemade Lemonade

But don’t stop there — wash it all down with one of Lady K’s Homemade Lemonade flavors. From Peacock Blue to Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Coconut, or Peach, there’s a cool sip for everyone.

READ MORE: New NYS Fair Drink Is a Whipped Cream-Filled, Glitter-Topped Masterpiece

Feeling snacky? Grab their seasoned fries, with choices like Mesquite Barbecue, Lemon Pepper, or Ranch — and add a drizzle of their special sauce for an extra kick.

Tasty Tuesday

Mark your calendars for Tasty Tuesday on August 26, when any flavor of fries will be just $5.

If you want to find them quick, check out their exact location on the New York State Fair app or map — just look for the trailer with flames.

Credit - Integrity BBQ/Facebook Credit - Integrity BBQ/Facebook loading...

Admission & Parking Prices

Tickets for the New York State Fair are now on sale, in advance or at the gate.

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under, get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Tickets purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

MarkTantrum/Think Stock MarkTantrum/Think Stock loading...

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

READ MORE: Popular NYS Fairgrounds Restaurant Shuts Down For Good

Free Concerts

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20, through Labor Day, September 1, and yes—every concert is included with admission.

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025 Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Midway

Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay $30. After August 20, prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Get our free mobile app

Alternatively, you can purchase individual tickets—please note that each ride requires a different number of tickets to board.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50