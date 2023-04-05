Watch Heroes Rescue Stranded Hikers on Dangerous Upstate New York River
When put in a scary situation, it's amazing to see these heroes step up to save the day.
DEC Forest Rangers were recently sent up north to rescue four hikers stranded on a trail. They were heading back to the Adirondack Loj in Lake Placid when they came across a high-flowing Indian Pass Brook.
Though the water had been lower earlier in the day, allowing them to cross safely, the quickly melting snow caused the waterway to swell while they were gone. Now chest high and at freezing temperatures, the hikers couldn't get back across. They tried finding another route, but were unsuccessful in doing so.
Six Forest Rangers were sent to the waterway to perform a swift water rescue, telling the hikers to make a campfire in the meantime. Let's just say, their work was fast and incredible.
Using an inflatable kayak and ropes, the rangers were able to pull over each hiker one-at-a-time. While they did this, another ranger was upstream to warn of any large ice piece heading towards the rescue team. A second ranger was farther down to save hikers if they were swept away by the water.
All six individuals were saved and returned to the Adirondack Loj trailhead by 1:10am.
This is one of the many dangers of hiking during the mud season. Water levels rise much faster and become stronger when the ice melts. The DEC advises any hiker to properly prepare a plan before heading out onto the trails this spring.