DEC Issues Important Advisory for Snowmobilers in the Adirondacks

Take note snowmobilers, you should be aware of this before you hit the trails.

This winter has had its ups and downs, any outdoor enthusiast knows that's the truth. One week will be a heat wave and green grass, with the next being freezing and a foot of snow in the forecast. You just can't win in Upstate New York.

Man driving sports snowmobile in Finnish Lapland in a sunny day kobeza loading...

This is definitely the case with the NYS DEC's latest announcement.

Adirondack Advisory

Ice conditions are still proving to be "variable and unreliable" in the Adirondacks and beyond. The DEC is advising snowmobilers to STAY OFF the ice when venturing out onto the trails this month.

Even if a lake is covered in fresh snow, the ice underneath is still thin and shouldn't be trusted. The last thing you want to do is crash through the ice, putting yourself or someone else in serious danger.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Here's even a snowmobile that was pulled from out of a lake up north last year. It fell through the unsafe ice, flooding the engine and ruining the sled.

The NYS DEC always tells snowmobilers to check the current and local ice conditions before hitting the trails. The best advice if you don't know... DON'T GO. You're much better being safe than sorry.

You can always learn more about ice safety by visiting the NYS DEC's website.

Unique Ways to Move ATVs & Snowmobiles in Upstate New York When you want to hit the trails and you don't have a truck, Upstate New Yorkers know how to improvise.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.

11 Things to Do For a Perfect Winter Weekend in Old Forge, NY Old Forge, NY is one of the most popular Adirondack communities. It is a classic four-season town with much to see, do, and eat, during a short visit here. Walt's Diner is one of the best small town diners anywhere, the Old Forge Hardware Store attracts thousands of visitors each year, and the Strand Theater, at almost 100 years old, is a nice little slice of movie nostalgia in this historic village. Most of the items on this list are geared for a winter visit, when snow covers the lake and a tall beautifully lit Christmas tree stands in the center square across from the movie theater. Of course, in the summer, well, things change a bit. The village is packed with families mostly heading to the giant Enchanted Forest Water Safari theme park right in downtown. But, for less crowds and enduring charm, a winter visit to Old Forge is always pleasurable.

14 Relatively Inexpensive Ways To Keep Your Home Warmer This Winter