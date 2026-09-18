Three Nursing Home Staffers Charged After Resident Dies

Three employees at an Ilion nursing home are facing charges following the death of a 34-year-old resident who was at high risk of choking.

The New York Attorney General’s Office says the woman had been transferred to The Grand at Mohawk Valley just three days before her death. She had been sent there with instructions for continuous one-on-one supervision, including during meals.

The resident had a rare genetic condition that caused tumors throughout her body, making it difficult for her to swallow solid food. She also had an eating disorder that caused constant hunger and led her to compulsively eat. She was considered at high risk for choking and required constant supervision to help keep her safe.

According to investigators, that supervision was stopped after her first night at the facility.

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What Happened During Lunch

Investigators say the woman was left alone in the dining room during lunch near leftover food from other residents. She reportedly grabbed a meatball, swallowed it, and began choking.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges dietary aide Mary Stocking saw the woman choking but did not call for help. Authorities also allege nurse Mara Lasher later saw the woman slumped face down on a dining table and failed to intervene.

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The woman remained in the dining room for nearly an hour and a half before other staff members took her to her room and called 911. She was pronounced dead.

“There is no excuse for the kind of shocking and heartless conduct that leads to the deaths of vulnerable nursing home residents,” said Attorney General James.

Three Employees Charged

Stocking, Lasher, and administrator Michael Sutter were arrested and arraigned in Herkimer County Court.

All three are facing felony charges related to the alleged neglect. Stocking also faces a second-degree manslaughter charge.