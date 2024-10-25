Unveiling The Most Dangerous Roads In New York State

Thousands of people are killed in car crashes every year. Over 40,000 died in 2023 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Traffic fatalities increased 15% in the state of New York from 2018 to 2023 to 1,111. What roads are the deadliest?

I-95

I-95 is the most dangerous road in the country. The major highway, that runs through downstate New York, has claimed the most lives. Nearly 300 people were killed in 2019 alone.

Several fatal crashes along I-95 were during the winters season in the Northeast when road conditions become slippery.

Deadliest Roads in New York

Where are the deadliest roads in the Empire State? The Hudson Valley and Western New York are home to some of the worst places to get in a crash.

So the next time you get behind the wheel you may want to be extra cautious, especially if you're driving on any of the following roads.

Taconic State Parkway

The longest parkway in the United States is also one of the deadliest roads in the country.

The Taconic State Parkway is 104 miles long. It runs along the Hudson River next to the Connecticut and Massachusetts state lines.

The winding hilly route consists of narrow lanes, hazardous intersections, and is prone to accidents in bad weather. The Pudding Street intersection in Putnam Valley is particularly dangerous.

I-87 (The New York State Thruway)

I-87 runs from New York City all the way to the Canadian border.

The New York Thruway has long stretches of open road that can lead to drowsy driving, especially at night. And with the high speed limit it often causes serious crashes.

I-90 in Western New York

I-90 can be extremely dangerous. The section in Western New York often gets shut down in during the winter season.

When the lake effect snow blows in off Lake Erie, that stretch of the New York State Thruway becomes extremely dangerous.

Niagara Falls Boulevard

The Niagara Falls Boulevard from Amherst to Tonawanda is considered to be the most dangerous section of the road.

There are several signs, traffic lights, crosswalks, and traffic.

If driver's aren't paying attention behind the wheel, accidents happen.

Dangerous New York Roads

There are few other smaller roads in New York State that are among the most dangerous.

Sunrise Highway - NY 27 in Long Island

Hempstead Turnpike - NY 24 in Long Island

U.S. Route 6 - in the Hudson Valley

The Bronx River Parkway

