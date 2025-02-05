Top 3 Deadliest Car Brands In New York For 2025

Which vehicle brands have the best and worst safety reputations in New York State? 3 brands are among the deadliest.

Let's be real- Car safety is a top priority for all drivers. Choosing a car that prioritizes safety features can provide peace of mind and potentially save your life and the lives of others in the vehicle in event of an accident. But with so many car brands and models on the market, it can be difficult to know which ones are the safest. Who is the safest and deadliest?

The Glass Doctor took a deep dive into National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s fatal crash data to determine the safest and least safe brands in each state. In this data study, they explored the most and least safe car brands in every U.S. state based on over a decade’s worth of fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To determine the most and least safe car brands in every state, we analyzed the top three car brands that reported the most fatal car crashes over a decade (2011-2020) within each state according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. We used Car Sales Base market share information (average by brand since 2010) to estimate the number of cars by brand within each state and overall in the U.S. With these numbers, we were able to fully delve into an accurate comparison and analysis of the top 25 most popular car brands in the U.S."

Which Car Brands Are The Deadliest In New York?

According to their research, Infiniti at Number 3 deadliest, Lincoln at Number 2 deadliest, and Dodge as Number 1 as the deadliest car brand in all of New York State.

Which Car Brands Are The Safest In New York?

According to their research, Lexus at Number 3 safest, Audi at Number 2 safest, and Kia as Number 1 as the safest car brand in all of New York State.

What Car Brands Are The Safest In America?

You can read those results online here.

