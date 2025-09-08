The leaves are starting to turn, the mornings have that crisp chill in the air, and soon, New Yorkers will be turning their clocks back once again. That’s right, Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end. Like it or not, the tradition of “falling back” one hour still stands.

Most of the country makes the switch, but there are a couple of exceptions. Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t observe Daylight Saving Time at all. They opted out back in the 1960s and have avoided the twice-a-year ritual ever since.

For the rest of us, though, it means adjusting every clock in the house and probably forgetting at least one — usually the microwave or that impossible-to-set car dashboard.

Eliminating DST

Lawmakers have been trying to get rid of DST in New York and other states nationwide for several years.

Supporters of Daylight Saving have long argued that it saves energy, provides farmers more daylight to get their work done, and improves safety on the roads. But when you look a little closer, the reality doesn’t match up so neatly.

Studies have shown energy use doesn’t actually decrease — in fact, the electricity saved in the evening is often offset by increased usage in the morning.

Farmers, especially dairy farmers here in Central New York, have never been fans either. Cows, after all, don’t live by the clock. They expect to be fed and milked on the same schedule, regardless of what the time says. Even our pets can be thrown off by the sudden shift.

As for safety, there’s actually evidence that traffic accidents and even heart attacks increase right after the time change.

Studies point to an eight percent spike during the first week of the switch, which isn’t made up during the months we’re on Daylight Saving Time.

Fall Back

Until lawmakers decide otherwise, the system stays the same.

Whether it's the coffee maker, microwave, or even the hard-to-change clock in the car, remember time falls back one hour at 2 AM on Sunday, November 2, 2025.