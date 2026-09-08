If you have rented a car, checked into a hotel, or visited an age-restricted establishment recently, you might be wondering how the massive "Nexus" dark web data breach impacts you.

Cybersecurity circles have been buzzing following recent revelations that a dark web marketplace allegedly offered over 153 million driver's licenses and state identification cards from across the United States and Canada.

How the Third-Party Leak Happened

Unlike standard database hacks targeting state motor vehicle departments directly, security experts point to third-party identity verification vendors as the source.

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When businesses scan your physical driver's license to verify your age or identity, those digital captures, frequently including front and back scans along with security metadata, are often retained by commercial providers.

A breach of these vendor databases swept millions of records into the hands of cybercriminals before the marketplace abruptly went offline.

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Why Finding Information Is Difficult

A common question among concerned citizens is whether there is an official website to check if their specific license was compromised.

Unfortunately, no verified public lookup tool exists.

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Because the Nexus service vanished shortly after independent journalists brought widespread attention to it, direct searching is impossible.

Be extremely cautious of unverified third-party websites claiming they can check your license status as these are almost always phishing scams designed to steal your sensitive data.

Actionable Steps to Protect Yourself

Even without explicit confirmation, it is wise to act defensively.

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New York drivers and residents nationwide should place a free credit freeze with the major credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—to block unauthorized loans.

Additionally, regularly monitor your financial statements and state online accounts to stay ahead of potential identity threats.