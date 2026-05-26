Big Policy Change at Darien Lake

There’s a new rule rolling out at Darien Lake, and not everyone is going to love it.

Starting this season, all guests 17 and under will need to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to get into the park or stay inside after 4 PM.

This isn't a suggestion either — it’s a full policy change that park officials say can be enforced earlier on any given day if needed.

Credit - DJ Paine/Unsplash Credit - DJ Paine/Unsplash loading...

What the Rule Actually Means

Here’s how it breaks down: the chaperone has to show a valid government-issued photo ID at the entrance, stay inside the park the entire visit, and be reachable by phone at all times.

READ MORE: World's Largest Duck Coming to New York This Summer

One adult can only supervise up to 10 minors, which means big groups are going to need extra planning — or extra adults.

Get our free mobile app

And it doesn’t stop there. Anyone 16 and older may be asked to show ID just to get through the gates. If they can’t verify their age, they can be denied entry altogether.

Credit - Ardiss Hutaff/Unsplash Credit - Ardiss Hutaff/Unsplash loading...

Enforcement Inside the Park

Any guest 17 or under found without a chaperone may be removed from the park. And yes, it applies to both regular ticket holders and season pass guests.

So if the plan was dropping the teens off and picking them up at closing time… you're going to need a new plan.

Credit - Meg Von Haartman/Unsplash Credit - Meg Von Haartman/Unsplash loading...

What This Means for Visitors

For families, it’s a bit more coordination. For teens, it’s definitely going to change the vibe of a summer day at the park.

And for parents? Let’s just say “you’re coming with us” just became the official motto of the season.