Going to Darien Lake Now Comes With a New Rule for Teens
Big Policy Change at Darien Lake
There’s a new rule rolling out at Darien Lake, and not everyone is going to love it.
Starting this season, all guests 17 and under will need to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to get into the park or stay inside after 4 PM.
This isn't a suggestion either — it’s a full policy change that park officials say can be enforced earlier on any given day if needed.
What the Rule Actually Means
Here’s how it breaks down: the chaperone has to show a valid government-issued photo ID at the entrance, stay inside the park the entire visit, and be reachable by phone at all times.
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One adult can only supervise up to 10 minors, which means big groups are going to need extra planning — or extra adults.
And it doesn’t stop there. Anyone 16 and older may be asked to show ID just to get through the gates. If they can’t verify their age, they can be denied entry altogether.
Enforcement Inside the Park
Any guest 17 or under found without a chaperone may be removed from the park. And yes, it applies to both regular ticket holders and season pass guests.
So if the plan was dropping the teens off and picking them up at closing time… you're going to need a new plan.
What This Means for Visitors
For families, it’s a bit more coordination. For teens, it’s definitely going to change the vibe of a summer day at the park.
And for parents? Let’s just say “you’re coming with us” just became the official motto of the season.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams