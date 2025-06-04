If you’ve ever strolled the grounds of the New York State Fair in Syracuse, chances are you’ve ducked into a cool, air-conditioned space to escape the August heat—maybe even indulged in a plate of pasta or a seafood special that felt more like a night out than a fairground snack.

For many fairgoers and event regulars, that hidden gem between the Horticulture Building and the Art & Home Center became a familiar favorite over the years.

Whether you were there for a horse show, an antique fest, or just needed a break from fried everything, it was a place that felt just a little more elevated.

But quietly, and without much fanfare, that go-to spot has officially closed for good.

Credit - Daniella's Fresh Seafood and Pasta House/Facebook

Daniella’s Fresh Seafood and Pasta House Closes

Daniella’s Fresh Seafood and Pasta House, one of the oldest food vendors at the fair, shut down this spring after a small kitchen fire in February caused smoke and electrical damage.

Initially considered a temporary closure, the restaurant inside the Empire Room never reopened.

Instead, owner Dan Roman’s contract with the state expired and was not renewed. As of May 31, the closure became permanent, according to Syracuse.com.

Credit - Daniella's Fresh Seafood and Pasta House/Facebook

New Vendor, New Contract

Opened in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniella’s made a name for itself as a year-round venue—something rare at the fairgrounds.

It became a popular spot not just during the 13-day fair but also during the off-season, hosting weddings, fundraisers, and proms.

Roman expressed disappointment over the decision, saying the team was proud of the life and activity they brought to the space.

The state has since selected a new vendor, with a contract currently under review.

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

