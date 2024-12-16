Bah Humbug! Dozens are out of a job in Central New York just days before Christmas.

Pink slips are being handed out at Semikron-Danfoss rather than bonuses this year. The company is laying off several employees at the Marcy plant.

Semiconductor devices, power modules, stacks and systems are built at the global company to help reduce overall CO2 emissions.

More than 3,500 people are employed at the family-owned business. 220 of them in Central New York. Not bad considering Danfoss began with 17 employees in 2017.

Now it'll be 50 less in Marcy.

Decline in Production

A decline in electric vehicle production is the blame for the lay offs during the holiday season.

"We are deeply disappointed by the sudden downturn in demand for our product and the electric vehicle sector as a whole," General Manager Michael Godsen told WKTV.

Godsen says the company is doing whatever it can to help the workers who have been laid at the worst possible time of year.

Despite the reduction in workforce, production will continue in Central New York.

More Layoffs

Several major companies have announced layoffs days before the holidays.

John Deere let over a thousand employees go this year and 100 more will be out of a job 5 days before Christmas.

Thousands workers around the country were given pink slips at Boeing International.

2025 could be even worse with the creation of AI. Why pay someone when an automated bot can do the job instead?

And you thought those robot movies were just movies. Seems like they were a sign of the future.

