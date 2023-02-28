Grammy Winning Duo Dan + Shay Coming to Central New York

Grammy award-winning country duo Dan + Shay are coming to Central New York this summer.

The duo will be performing at Turning Stone Resort Casino in the Events Center.

Good Things for Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay’s fourth studio album, Good Things is the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release and is one of the only 12 albums all-genre to be released and go Gold in 2021.

Before it was even released, the album was already shattering records beginning with its first single, the 4x Platinum multi-week No. 1 hit “10,000 Hours” (with Justin Bieber). With over two billion global streams, “10,000 Hours” became the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

Grammy Winners

In 2021, Dan + Shay became the first and only artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3 consecutive times for “10,000 Hours,” “Speechless,” and “Tequila”.

American Music Award Winners

The reigning Favorite Country Duo or Group winners claimed their 3rd consecutive win for the category at the American Music Awards, where they had swept their categories in 2020, becoming the first country artist ever to win Collaboration of the Year.

Billboard Music Award Winners

The 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year and 3x ACM Awards Duo of the Year recently were named Top Country Duo/Group at the Billboard Music Awards.

Dan & Shay Tickets

Tickets for the Saturday, August 12 show will go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards Members on Thursday, March 2 and general on-sale is Friday, March 3 at 10:00 AM.

Ticket prices start at $49 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877-833-SHOW, or online at Ticketmaster.

FrogFest 34 Announcement

