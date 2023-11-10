Cyclist Takes Epic Journey from Central New York to Florida

Who rides their bike from Central New York to Florida? One guy did and he's already planning another cross-country ride.

Tyler Peters went from climbing trees at his own tree limb business to riding a bicycle over 200 miles. But why? One day he woke up and just decided to hit the road for no real reason at all.

"Maybe it was just to prove it to myself. I’m always pushing myself to the limit but I haven’t found it yet."

Questioning Crazy Idea

Despite never riding a bike more than 20 miles and being told it was a stupid idea, Tyler left Bouckville the morning of October 26. It wasn't long before he was questioning his crazy decision.

By day three I physically couldn’t walk straight. My lowest point was about day 4 or 5 when exhaustion kicked in and I felt like I wasn’t making it anywhere. I was tired and dirty and so sore.

Finding New Motivation

Tyler slept in cheap motels, on the side of the road, or under bridge medians along the way, sometimes in below-freezing temperatures. There were several times he wanted to quit but he found motivation from everyone following his journey on social media.

I never really intended for this to blow up like it did. I posted something on Facebook and it took off. Within a day I realized it was bigger than just me. It turned into an inspiration story for everyone.

Soaking in the Sights

Tyler was inspired too. From all the beautiful sights and people he met along the way to the food he tasted, especially in North Carolina.

The nicest people were when I got below Virginia. In Fayetteville, North Carolina I met an amazing group of people that made me feel so welcome.

Highest Point

14 long days after leaving Bouckville and having several low points during his journey, Tyler finally arrived in Jacksonville Florida at 11 AM on November 8.

My highest point was when I saw that Florida sign.

Inspiring Others

The two-week bike trip was the hardest thing Tyler had ever done in his life but he hopes it inspires others to get out of their comfort zone.

Try things people tell you that you can’t do. You just have to want it.

Riding for a Cause

Tyler is already planning to hit the road again but this time he wants to ride to California for a cause.

For now, Tyler is decompressing on the beach and soaking in everything he just accomplished.

