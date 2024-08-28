You Won’t Believe Latest Item to Be Under Lock & Key

You won't believe the latest item national retail chains are putting under lock and key.

Retailers began putting expensive items behind plexiglass and customers had to wait for an employee to come and unlock it.

Cold medication, cigarettes, and electronics, were among the first.

Then it was personal hygiene products like deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, tissues, razors and even underwear.

Next came the candy, diapers, baby formula, ice cream, and cosmetics.

It's all in an effort to prevent theft.

Cereal Locked Up

The National Retail Federation says cigarettes, health and beauty products, over-the-counter medications, contraceptives, liquor, and teeth-whitening strips are the most commonly stolen items. However, the report also shows theft has been approximately 36% every year since 2015.

The latest item to get locked up? Cereal!

TikTok user Kevin Dahlgren shared a video of what looks like a CVS with everything behind plexiglass.

Why Cereal

A CVS spokesperson told the Daily Dot different products have different theft rates.

“We utilize a variety of different measures to deter or prevent theft and locking a product is a measure of last resort.”

New Security Tool

Customers don't like waiting to have someone unlock a $5 product. So stores are testing a new tool that speeds up the process.

The “Freedom Case” allows customers to use their cell phone number, an app, or a loyalty card to unlock a display case and access locked merchandise. According to CNN, shoppers select an option on the display case and then receive a text message with a four-digit code to let them open the case.

Will brick and mortar stores soon be a thing of the past with delivery or curb side pick up being the only thing left? Only time will tell.

