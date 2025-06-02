Store closures continue to sweep across the country as major retailers adjust to changing consumer habits, rising costs, and the shift toward online shopping. The latest round includes nearly 300 pharmacy locations, with five in New York alone.

It’s part of a growing trend that’s reshaping the retail landscape, leaving many communities with fewer in-person options for everyday essentials.

Walgreens already announced it would close dozens of stores this year, 4 in New York. Rite Aid is shutting all of its stores, including 178 in the Empire State.

CVS Closing Stores

Now it's CVS. The company released its annual report that included the closure of 271 stores in 2025, five in New York.

A CVS spokesperson told Newsweek the latest closures will help optimize its "existing stores and pharmacies."

Which locations will close? The decision is based on "population shifts, consumer buying patterns, store and pharmacy density, pharmacy care access, and community health needs."

A complete closure list has not been released by CVS but Newsweek identified dozens of locations including five in the Empire State. Luckily, Central New York has been spared....so far.

New York CVS Stores Closing

Albany: 153 Central Ave.

Albany: 1026 Madison Ave.

New York: 1241 Lexington Ave.

North Tonawanda: 955 Payne Ave.

Staten Island: 1654 Richmond Ave.

See the full list of CVS closures across the country at Newsweek.com.

Despite the closures, CVS plans to open 30 new pharmacy locations this year, including some inside Target stores.

