CVS Changes Policy For New York Customers

CVS is willing to unlock the shelves across New York locations....if you have a smart phone?

According to the Wall Street Journal, CVS is trying out a pilot program that will allow customers to unlock cabinets and shelves via the CVS app:

CVS’s new system for allowing customers to unlock common goods that have been put behind plexiglass will operate primarily through the company’s app. People hoping to actually be able to take things off the shelves like they would do in a normal store will have to download the CVS app and sign up for the company’s loyalty program. You’ll have to be logged into the app and connect to the store’s Wi-Fi, then enable Bluetooth connectivity on your device in order to activate the feature that allows you to unlock the cabinets."

This seems like a lot of extra steps though, doesn't it? CVS also mentions how they have plans to load up the app with AI features, including “a search feature powered by generative AI.”

The program is currently being tested in three stores. If the trial proves successful, the company is planning on rolling the program out to 10-15 stores, with the ultimate goal of full-scale deployment across the country. So as of right now, not in New York yet.....but could be on the way come later this year. New York is currently home to over 500 CVS locations.

On the plus side, you don't have to stand around waiting for an overworked employee to walk over and open it up for you, which is very inefficient. Critics say this is just a back-door way of CVS forcing more engagement within their app, which collects information. This also begs the question: Would there be any issues if you opened a locked cabinet and it didn't close properly or something and something got taken from the store?

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart