Something you might have picked up during your last grocery run is now at the center of a nationwide recall. A popular fresh item, typically found in the produce aisle, has tested positive for a dangerous bacteria—and health officials are urging consumers to check their kitchens.

Bedner Growers, Inc., a Florida-based company, is recalling a batch of cucumbers due to a potential Salmonella risk. The cucumbers were shipped in bulk to multiple states, including New York.

These weren’t the mini cucumbers or the kind you find wrapped in plastic—just the standard, fresh, whole cucumbers. While most have likely already been pulled from shelves, if you happened to buy cucumbers between April 29 and May 14, it’s worth double-checking.

READ MORE: New York’s Oldest Bowling Alley Closes After Nearly a Century

Cucumber recall Credit - J.R. Bale/Think Stock loading...

Dozens Reportedly Sick

The recall was issued after a product sample tested positive for salmonella. That’s the bacteria that can cause all kinds of unpleasant symptoms, like stomach pain, diarrhea, and fever. It can be especially serious for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

26 people have reportedly gotten sick in 15 states, including New York.

READ MORE: Wild Encounter - Black Bear Spotted Right in a CNY Driveway

Bedner Growers is working closely with the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and has stopped all cucumber shipments while they investigate further. If you think you might have cucumbers from this batch, the safest move is to toss them or return them to the store where you bought them.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled cucumbers can contact Bedner Growers, Inc. at 866-222-9180 for additional information.

READ MORE: Service Dog Controversy - Man Refuses Removal from CNY Pizzeria

When it comes to food safety, it’s always better to be cautious. While it’s frustrating to throw away fresh produce, it’s not worth the risk—especially when salmonella could be involved.

Get our free mobile app