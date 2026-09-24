Breadstick Anyone?

There's something about seeing your food sitting out that makes you hungry. Seeing a mouse walking across your food? Yeah... not so much.

A mouse was spotted crawling along a pile of breadsticks inside the Sbarro at Crossgates Mall in Albany, and Gary Cadieux caught it on video.

The Mouse Had Good Taste

The video, which has over a million views, shows the mouse making its way across the pile of breadsticks before an employee casually reached in to pick it up, like it's an everyday occurrence.

Gary reported what he saw to the Albany County Health Department, and action was taken the following day.

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Sbarro said in a statement that it immediately launched an investigation after learning about the incident. The restaurant also said it believed it was an isolated episode, but decided to close the location for two days as a precaution.

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♬ original sound - garycadieux

Time For A Deep Clean

During the closure, Sbarro said the restaurant underwent a thorough cleaning and sanitizing process. The company also worked with Crossgates Mall management to address pest control issues in the food court.

So if you were planning on grabbing a slice and some breadsticks, the restaurant did take some pretty serious steps after the mouse made its surprise appearance.

The Sbarro eventually reopened after a follow-up inspection by the local health department.

I think I'll pass on the breadsticks for a while.